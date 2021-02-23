SC House subcommittee to discuss giving teachers immediate access to vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina House’s Ways and Means Healthcare Subcommittee will meet this afternoon in Columbia to discuss giving teachers immediate access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

On the agenda is classifying them under Phase 1A, along with healthcare workers and people aged 65 and older.

Currently, they are in Phase 1B which isn’t set to begin until later this spring.

Governor Henry McMaster remains critical of prioritizing teachers, saying doing so would take away medicine for people who are most vulnerable.

Earlier this month, the SC Senate unanimously approved a bill that would make teachers and school support staff eligible for the vaccine immediately.

It would also require they get vaccinated within 30 days of the bill becoming law.

Supporters of the bill say South Carolina can handle vaccinating teachers and older South Carolinians at the same time.

The bill has been introduced and read in the SC House, but has not been passed.

The House’s subcommittee will meet after the House adjourns Tuesday. The subcommittee plans to meet one and a half hours after adjournment of the House or at 2:30 p.m. (whichever is later).

