SC House to discuss Fetal Heartbeat Bill on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A bill outlawing most abortions in South Carolina will be on the agenda during a SC House of Representatives Constitutional Laws Subcommittee meeting on Wednesday.

The bill, passed by state Senators last week, would not allow abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs between six and eight weeks.

Some exceptions to the bill include fetal defect or if the mother’s life is at risk.

Rape and incest victims would have to reach out to their local sheriff before getting an abortion.