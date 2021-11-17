SC House to return Dec. 1 for redistricting special session

House redistricting committee chairman Jay Jordan, left, Rep. Weston Newton, center, and Rep. Pat Henegan, right, listen during a public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The proposed House map puts two incumbents together in five new House districts. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House will return to Columbia to meet in a special session about redistricting in early December.

House Speaker Jay Lucas said the House will first meet at 2 p.m. Dec. 1 with the primary focus on approving the new state House, Senate and U.S. House districts based on 2020 U.S. Census data.

The chamber may also be in session on Dec. 2 and Dec. 6 if necessary.

The Senate hasn’t announced the dates it might meet in special session.

But senators are expected to gather in early December too because that would leave three months for legal challenges about the new maps to be resolved before filing begins in March.