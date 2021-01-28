SC House wants to rewrite vaccine allocation plan

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are vying to override the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s board on a vaccine allocation plan meant to equitably portion out the state’s limited vaccine supply.

The House gave key approval Wednesday to the measure.

It’s part of a bill to direct up to $208 million in state surplus funds to bolster the state’s vaccine rollout.

The plan would allocate vaccine across the state’s four regions and take into account rural and low-income communities.

The state is also getting a 16% bump in how many vaccine doses it will receive in the next few weeks.