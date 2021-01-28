SC House wants to rewrite vaccine allocation plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are vying to override the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s board on a vaccine allocation plan meant to equitably portion out the state’s limited vaccine supply.
The House gave key approval Wednesday to the measure.
It’s part of a bill to direct up to $208 million in state surplus funds to bolster the state’s vaccine rollout.
The plan would allocate vaccine across the state’s four regions and take into account rural and low-income communities.
The state is also getting a 16% bump in how many vaccine doses it will receive in the next few weeks.