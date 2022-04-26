COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — According to state law enforcement and prosecutors, multiple people have been arrested and charged in connection to commercial sex crimes during a statewide sting.

The multi-day, multi-agency operations were focused on hotels and motels on the I-95 corridor.

The State Human Trafficking Task Force conducted these operations. The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said it resulted in the arrest of 13 individuals.

Additional charges included unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II narcotic, distribution of cocaine and distribution of marijuana. Officers also seized three firearms resulting from the arrests.

“As the Chair of the State Human Trafficking Task Force, I cannot highlight enough the importance of law enforcement partnering to address the complexities of this crime,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said. “By stopping the demand for commercial sex, we want to discourage traffickers who hope to profit by supplying victims.”

According to a release, Task Force operations were a means of addressing the demand for commercial sex in the Lowcountry and Pee Dee regions. Operations will continue across South Carolina.

“SLED and our law enforcement partners continue to take a proactive approach to work crimes related to human trafficking,” said Lt. Jade Roy, SLED Human Trafficking Unit. “We are committed to working with our local, state, and federal partners to thoroughly investigate these crimes.”

Law enforcement involved in the operation included: SLED, Hardeeville Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Homeland Security Investigations.

If you need to report human trafficking or seek support services, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1(888) 373-7888. In case of an emergency, call 911 or your local law enforcement.