SC increases gas tax to fund more road projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A two-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase takes effect July 1 in South Carolina. SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) officials say that the funds are already being put towards multiple projects to improve SC roadways.

The increase will enable the paving of 661 additional miles of roadways, as well as contribute to the $1.3 billion in road and bridge projects currently under contract. Improvements are being made in every county in the state.

The funds will be split between four main categories: paving projects, rural road safety projects, interstate widening projects, and bridge replacement projects (most of which are federally funded). None of the funds go towards special projects.

To ensure the work is completed, the SCDOT “does not pay its contractors for work upfront, but instead pays them as the work is installed.” To date, $560 million worth of work has been completed.

Secretary of Transportation, Christy Hall, said that they “encourage every citizen of the state to visit [the] gas tax transparency web page and view the accountability reports outlining the use of the new funding as well as the project lists by county.”