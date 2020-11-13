SC inmates can apply for stimulus checks they were told to return in the spring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina prisoners can now apply for stimulus checks which the federal government sent out in the spring.

About 85,000 checks were sent to inmates back in May.

According to attorneys handling the case, inmates were then asked to send the checks back, sparking a federal lawsuit and ongoing litigation against the IRS.

“Incarcerated folks have families who are suffering during the crisis. Economically, the incarcerated population has been hardest hit by the COVID crisis in terms of actual rates of folks contracting the virus,” said attorney Jalle Dafa.

Inmates have until November 21st to submit an online application.

The State Department of Corrections instructed all 21 state prisons to provide inmates with how to fill out and file the form. Inmates are also given envelopes and stamps.