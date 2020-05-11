SC inmates send handmade cards, gifts to nursing homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Inmates in South Carolina prisons have made 2,000 cards and gifts for people in nursing homes across the state.

The Corrections Department said hand-made cards, jewelry, knitted caps and footies, stuffed animals, bookmarks, blankets and other items were delivered Thursday to nursing homes across South Carolina.

Nursing homes have been closed to visitors for almost two months because of the coronavirus.

Prison officials say hundreds of inmates participated in what was called “Operation Spread the Joy,” and some of them mentioned how much it meant to them to get a card or a small gift.