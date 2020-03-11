SC is still not tracking sexual assault evidence kits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division is one step closer to setting up a system to track evidence collected during sexual assault investigations.

Currently, there is not a system to track rape kits and victims usually do not know whether those kits were tested.

The House passed a bill last year to create a database for these kits and the Senate version moved the start date to 2022 and keeps the information from the public.

Now, the House must either accept the changes or the two chambers will have to negotiate.