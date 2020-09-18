SC justices reopen courtroom with school funding lawsuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments Friday over whether Gov. Henry McMaster has the power to direct $32 million in federal pandemic relief funds to private schools.

McMaster unveiled the plan for one-time tuition grants in July at a religious school in Greenville.

Justices returned Friday to the courtroom in person for the first time since the start of the coronavirus outbreak to consider what restrictions there are on the funds.

Petitioners say the distribution of the money to the schools would go against the South Carolina Constitution, which prevents public dollars from directly benefiting religious or other private education institutions.

Justices will issue a ruling later.