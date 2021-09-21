SC juvenile justice leader to quit after walkout, poor audit

FILE – South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough testifies in front of state lawmakers in Columbia, S.C., on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The leader of South Carolina’s juvenile justice agency announced Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 he is quitting about three months after officers and teachers walked off the job leading to a no confidence vote from state senators. (AP Photo/Michelle Liu, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of South Carolina’s juvenile justice agency has announced he’s quitting about three months after officers and teachers walked off the job leading to a no-confidence vote from state senators.

Department of Juvenile Justice Director Freddie Pough’s resignation letter did not mention the turmoil of a scathing audit this year that found increasing violence and inadequate security or employees complaining of poor pay and bad management.

Instead, Pough says he’s proud of his four years. State Sen. Katrina Shealy says it was well past time for Pough to go and the Senate will carefully vet the agency’s next leader.