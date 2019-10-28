SC lawmaker continues push to set Daylight Saving time year-round

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina lawmaker is joining a nationwide campaign to ‘lock the clock’ in favor of year-round Daylight Saving Time.

There are currently 40 states debating the time change issue with a 50/50 split among the states favoring full-time Daylight Saving time or full-time Standard time, according to a news release from Sen. Harvey Peeler, Jr., who represents a portion of the upstate.

“I have been working on this issue for a while now,” he said. “Polls show that a majority of people prefer to stop changing their clocks. That is why I introduced Senate bill 11. My bill will keep South Carolina on Daylight Savings Time.”

The Senate unanimously passed the bill in March of 2019 and is set to debate it when they return to session in January.

“When the bill passes, we will still have to wait on Congress to act. Federal law will not allow a state to remain on Daylight Saving time year-round. That is why it will literally take an act of Congress for South Carolina to make the switch.”

South Carolina would join Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Oregon, Delaware, Utah, Maine and Washington in passing legislation requesting the permanent time change to Daylight Saving time.