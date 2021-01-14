SC lawmaker files bill to remove Ben Tillman statue from Statehouse grounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/NBC News Channel) – A South Carolina lawmaker has filed a bill to remove the statue of “pitchfork” Ben Tillman from Statehouse grounds.

A small group of protesters who want the statue removed gathered at the monument on Tuesday.

Ben Tillman was a governor of South Carolina as well as a U.S. Senator with a record of racism. He defended lynching and called a state constitutional convention to deny voting rights to African Americans.

State Representative Seth Rose pre-filed legislation to take down the statue. He’s also filed a bill that would set up a committee to review all the monuments on the Statehouse grounds.

“A lot of time I have people say we shouldn’t erase history. Unfortunately for “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman, we cannot erase history,” said Rep. Rose of Richland. “He is going to be who he was indefinitely, but what we can do on public grounds is choose not to honor someone like Pitchfork Ben Tillman.”