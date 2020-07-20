SC lawmaker: Move a Confederate monument, lose state money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina lawmaker says any local government that removes a historical monument without the Legislature’s permission should lose state funding.

Republican Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken says he will push to get the rule placed in the state budget.

Taylor says that would put teeth in the Heritage Act, which protects Civil War and other historical monuments.

Meanwhile, the widow of state Sen. Clementa Pinckney is suing to overturn the act, saying she should be allowed to make changes to memorials to her husband, killed in a 2015 racist attack at a Charleston church.

The state Supreme Court hasn’t decided if it will take the case.