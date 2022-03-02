COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State lawmakers are demonstrating their support for Ukraine by introducing legislation aimed at putting additional economic pressure on Russia.

Representative Russell Fry (R-Horry) introduced two bills on the South Carolina House floor on Tuesday that seek further action in response to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

H.5054 would prohibit the investment of state funds in companies owned in whole or in part by Russia and prohibit Russian-owned companies from receiving state incentives.

H.5055 would prohibit liquor stores from selling alcohol that was produced or manufactured in Russia.

“South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs,” Fry said in a press release. “Russia’s belligerent behavior in Ukraine requires an unprecedented response, and these bills will show the world that South Carolina stands for freedom.”

If the bills are passed, South Carolina would join a host of nations, states, and private companies that have levied economic sanctions against Russia.

National grocery store chain Kroger announced it would pull Russia-produced vodka from its shelves, and other businesses in the Lowcountry are making changes, too. Some are dumping out and refusing to sell Russian products, while others have ordered cases of Ukrainian vodkas to sell instead.

The bills received bipartisan support in the House.