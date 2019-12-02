SC lawmaker wants to increase minimum speed limit statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawmaker in South Carolina wants drivers to pick up the pace on highways.

State Rep. Todd Rutherford has pre-filed a bill that would raise the minimum speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 50.

State Troopers say going too slowly on highways can create numerous problems.

“Even if you’re going the speed limit, if you’re slower than the flow of traffic, you’re creating a dangerous situation. Again, if we see vehicles traveling 40 mph on the interstates, it creates a dangerous situation not only for that driver but for other motorists as well,” said Master Trooper David Jones with SC Highway Patrol.

The proposal also includes signage and increased awareness of minimum speeds across the state.

Violating the state’s minimum speed law could cost you several points on your license.