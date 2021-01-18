SC lawmakers announce Oversight Ad Hoc Committee for COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – SC House Speaker Jay Lucas on Monday announced that a Legislative Oversight Ad Hoc Committee will be formed to review the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

In a letter to Acting DHEC Director Marshall Taylor, Lucas said that “the purpose of the review is to obtain facts to help inform legislative policy decisions and identify actions that should be taken…to get vaccines to every South Carolinian as quickly, efficiently, and effectively as possible.”

He said that “as a state, we are moving at an unacceptable pace.” The role of the committee is to get the distribution process back on track.

The committee plans to meet at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, along with DHEC, and believes that the meeting “will serve as the first step in identifying and implementing those improvements.”

Members of the committee include: