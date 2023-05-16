COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina legislators are expected to return to Columbia on Tuesday to reconvene for an extra session called by Governor Henry McMaster. They’ll discuss a slew of laws including enhanced penalties for illegal gun possession, bond reform, and abortion laws.

The legislative session came to an end last Thursday. And while Gov. McMaster said the General Assembly made progress this year on expanding school choice, restructuring the Department of Health and Environmental Control, and approving an incentive program that will bring new jobs to the state, he said lawmakers still have unfinished business.

“The General Assembly did not close the revolving door for criminals. It remains wide open. They have not passed bond reform, and they have not enhanced the criminal penalties for illegal-gun possession,” McMaster said last week.

He urged lawmakers to complete the state budget when they return for the special session this week and to pass abortion legislation like the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.

Abortion restrictions have been a hot button at the State House since the overturning of Roe V. Wade last year, throwing the decision back to states. Even some SC Republicans have blocked bills that include a near-total ban.

Governor McMaster is the first governor since Jim Hodges to reconvene the General Assembly for a special session.