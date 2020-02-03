SC lawmakers consider GPS monitoring to protect victims of domestic violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is consistently one of the 10 worst states in the nation when it comes to violence against women.

Lawmakers are considering a proposal for GPS monitoring to better protect domestic violence and sexual assault victims and survivors.

It would use monitoring systems like home detention ones already used by law enforcement.

Courts can issue no-contact orders, but they can be difficult to enforce. So, state lawmakers are considering GPS monitoring that would alert victims when their abuser is nearby.

An app on the victim’s phone would let them know whenever their abuser comes within a certain distance.

“The judge, most of the time, will put anywhere between $1,000-$2,500 bond on these individuals, and they’ll be issued a no-contact order and he’s not supposed to go back to the residence. But this will provide a little different situation,” said SC Rep. William Bailey of Horry County.

It’s not clear how much the proposal would cost. It includes having the person being monitoring pay for the monitoring device.