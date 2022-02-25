COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A bill that would restructure various state agencies in South Carolina was approved by a Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee Thursday.

S.2 would dissolve the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and create two new cabinet agencies, the South Carolina Department of Behavioral and Public Health (DBPH) and South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (DES).

Under the legislation, this department would be made up of the DHEC’s health related divisions, the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) and most divisions of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (DMH).

DES would be made up the divisions and programs of DHEC that are concerned with the regulation

and protection of the environment and the water resources division of the state Department of Natural

Resources (DNR).

Senator Harvey Peeler (R-Cherokee) is the bill’s sponsor. Thursday, he shared his thoughts on the changes made to the bill over the last year, “It’s the product of many, many hours of work by staff, members of the Medical Affairs Committee and the people who would be impacted by this.”

This bill also transfers the authority to establish, manage, and operate the state’s veterans’ homes from

DMH to the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA). Additionally, the Food Safety Program and the milk and dairy lab of DHEC will be transferred to state Department of Agriculture.

The bill was approved unanimously by the subcommittee and was sent to the full Senate Medical Affairs Committee.

Senate President Thomas Alexander (R-Oconee) said the restructuring of these agencies would have a positive impact, “Having the ability to put focus on areas that need focus and have the opportunity to bring folks who are like minded.”

If signed into law this year, the changes would need to be completed by June 2023.