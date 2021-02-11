SC lawmakers look at electric chair as sole execution method

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering a bill that would make the electric chair the default execution method for death row inmates in the state.

A House subcommittee advanced Thursday legislation that requires death row prisoners to be electrocuted if lethal injection is not available as an option.

Currently, prisoners who exhaust their court appeals can choose to die by either lethal injection or electrocution.

The method defaults to lethal injection if a prisoner doesn’t choose. South Carolina ran out of lethal injection drugs in 2013 and hasn’t been able to buy more since.

Two executions have been paused in the last three months because of the lack of drugs.