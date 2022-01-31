SC lawmakers on both sides agree: J. Michelle Childs would be a great pick for Supreme Court

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that a federal judge from South Carolina would make a great candidate to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.

J. Michelle Childs is on the shortlist of potential nominees to replace Justice Breyer when he retires.

“Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have a judge who is respected by both sides of the bar, who actually knows what real-life America is like, who knows what South Carolina is like,” said Colleen Condon, an activist for the Democratic Party.

Condon said Childs’ background is incredible. “Judge Childs would be one of the few South Carolinians to serve on the Supreme Court,” she said. “She went to USC School of Law; she didn’t just practice on the federal bench, but she’s also been a workers comp commissioner and a state court judge … She has worked for the people of South Carolina against corporate failures and has really just been known as a consensus builder, a logical thinker, and we would be so fortunate to have her the bench.”

Childs moved to Columbia at age 13 where she attended Columbia High School. She has degrees from the University of South Florida, University of South Carolina School of Law, the University of South Carolina School of Business and from Duke University’s School of Law.

House Majority Whip James Clyburn has been discussing her potential nomination to replace a justice on the Supreme Court since early last year.

“I think that President Biden very seriously respects Whip Clyburn, so I think that consideration should be high on the president’s list of priorities,” said Condon.

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham gave her high praise over the weekend.

“I can’t think of a better person,” he said. “She’s considered to be a fair-minded highly gifted jurist.”

“I feel very good especially with Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott both being supportive of her as a candidate. I think that gives us the number of votes that she’ll need to get approved by the US Senate. I hope she moves forward quickly, and I really think she would add a balance in court that’s desperately needed,” said Condon.

There is no word on when President Biden may officially nominate someone to that position on the Supreme Court.