SC Lawmakers react to insurrection at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Lawmakers on Wednesday took to social media to denounce the chaos unraveling at the US Capitol as crowds of Trump supporters took to the streets to oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

Members of Congress were in the process of certifying the vote — a largely ceremonial and typically mundane process — when protesters stormed the Capitol building, prompting evacuations of some members and gas masks to be passed out to others.

Representative Nancy Mace, who was evacuated from her office, called on President Trump to tell his supporters to end the violence: “Mr. President, please do something. Keep America safe. Enough…..This isn’t a protest. it’s anarchy. I thought we were the party of law and order.”

Senator Lindsey Graham called the events a national embarrassment. He said that those responsible should be prosecuted. Graham said that he agreed with Biden’s call to end the violence and move forward.

I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now!



This is a national embarrassment. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Those who made this attack on our government need to be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.



Their actions are repugnant to democracy. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

I could not agree more with President-elect Biden’s statement to the nation.



Time to retake the Capitol, end the violence, & stop the madness.



Time to move forward in governing our nation.



Our differences are real but the love of our nation overwhelms our differences. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2021

Senator Tim Scott said that he fully condemns the violence, and confirmed that he and his team are safe.

The violence occurring at the United States Capitol right now is simply unacceptable, and I fully condemn it.



Team Scott is safe.



God bless the U.S. Capitol Police and U.S. Secret Service for protecting us. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) January 6, 2021

Governor Henry McMaster said that “we should be alarmed – but also deeply saddened.” He called on the protesters “who believe in America” to leave the Capitol immediately.

It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed – but also deeply saddened. Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) January 6, 2021

Former Governor Mark Sanford called the events in the Capitol “an abomination to democratic principles.” He called on President Trump to speak up, saying “it’s past time for some modicum of leadership in the White House.”

What's occurring now in our Capitol is an abomination to democratic principles, what the Founding Fathers created and what American servicemen and women have fought to protect for over 200 years. — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) January 6, 2021

