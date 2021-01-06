SC Lawmakers react to insurrection at US Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Lawmakers on Wednesday took to social media to denounce the chaos unraveling at the US Capitol as crowds of Trump supporters took to the streets to oppose the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.
Members of Congress were in the process of certifying the vote — a largely ceremonial and typically mundane process — when protesters stormed the Capitol building, prompting evacuations of some members and gas masks to be passed out to others.
Representative Nancy Mace, who was evacuated from her office, called on President Trump to tell his supporters to end the violence: “Mr. President, please do something. Keep America safe. Enough…..This isn’t a protest. it’s anarchy. I thought we were the party of law and order.”
Senator Lindsey Graham called the events a national embarrassment. He said that those responsible should be prosecuted. Graham said that he agreed with Biden’s call to end the violence and move forward.
Senator Tim Scott said that he fully condemns the violence, and confirmed that he and his team are safe.
Governor Henry McMaster said that “we should be alarmed – but also deeply saddened.” He called on the protesters “who believe in America” to leave the Capitol immediately.
Former Governor Mark Sanford called the events in the Capitol “an abomination to democratic principles.” He called on President Trump to speak up, saying “it’s past time for some modicum of leadership in the White House.”
