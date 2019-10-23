SC lawmakers react to Trump’s “lynching” comment over the impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – America’s top diplomat in Ukraine says President Trump ordered aid be withheld from Ukraine unless they publicly launched an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Bill Taylor testified behind closed doors on Tuesday and the White House slammed his testimony as a “smear campaign” saying in a statement:

“Today was just more triple hearsay and selective leaks from the Democrats’ politically-motivated, closed-door, secretive hearings.”

The same day, President Trump tweeted about the investigation, saying:

“So, someday, if a Democrat becomes president and the Republicans win the house, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the president, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will win!”

That comment, though, it now sitting well with many. South Carolina lawmakers are responding to the comparison including Republican Senator Tim Scott who said: “I get his absolute rejection of the process. I wouldn’t use the word lynching.”

Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been a staunch supporter of the president, said: “When it’s about Trump, who cares about the process? Long as you get it. So, yeah, this is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.”

Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is challenging Graham, condemned both the president and Graham. And called his opponent’s comments “flippant.”

Harrison went on to say, “We put the shadow of lynching behind us, but now Lindsey Graham is casting that shadow across South Carolina and our nation to defend Donald Trump.”

Harrison also invited Senator Graham to join him for Friday’s groundbreaking of the International African American Museum in downtown Charleston.

The NAACP also plans to address the comments during a news conference on Friday.

Congressman Jim Clyburn also rebuked the president for what he said: “Well, I think to have the president classify a constitutional remedy to unlawful, egregious acts such as lynching is beneath the dignity of the office of President of the United States.”

SOUTH CAROLINA LYNCHINGS

A comprehensive report released in 2015 looked at lynching’s across 12 states in the south.

The equal justice initiative found that between 1877 and 1950. There were nearly 4,000 racial terror lynching’s.

In South Carolina, There were 164 lynchings in 36 counties.

Records show the last lynching in South Carolina happened in 1947 in Greenville County.

Willie Earle was accused of killing a cab driver whose body was found in Pickens County.

A white mob forced a jailer to hand him over.