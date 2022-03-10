COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Lawmakers are renewing their push to pass a bill that would prohibit transgender athletes from participating in girl’s or women’s sports in South Carolina.

H.4608 would require interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural, or club athletic teams or sports that are sponsored by a public middle or high school or public college or university to be expressly designated based on biological sex. The designations are males, men, or boys; females, women, or girls; or coed or mixed.

The gender on an athlete’s birth certificate would be used to determine whether they play on a boy’s teams or girl’s team. Someone born as a male would not be allowed to compete with females.

A similar bill was filed in 2021. It stalled in the House Judiciary Committee last year. Thursday morning, a House Education and Public Works subcommittee held a hearing on the new legislation.

Critics and supporters of the bill weighed in on the transgender sports ban at the State House.

Representative Cezar McKnight (D-Williamsburg) is a co-sponsor of the bill. He joined supporters for a press conference Thursday. He said, “Regardless of politics…this issue is about families, about fairness and about children.”

Supporters said the physiological differences between men and women show transgender athletes would have an unfair advantage.

Peyton Thompson plays volleyball at Charleston Southern. She said, “Biological males competing in women’s sports have a physical advantage over young women. Even though I’m way taller than the average women and above average athletically I cannot compete with a biological male in the same division as me.”

Founder of Agape Table Dylan Gunnels said the legislation targets transgender youth in South Carolina, “Strip the labels, even your own, and identify with the humanity of the people you serve,” Gunnels said.

Pediatrician Dr. Debbie Greenhouse said the transgender ban would negatively impact the mental health of transgender youth across South Carolina.

Dr. Greenhouse said, “I can’t tell you how many times I have sat in the examining room listening to these kids cry while they tell me their stories. This is a marginalized group of kids. We don’t need to marginalize them any further.”

The bill’s main sponsor Rep. Ashley Trantham (R-Greenville) said, “We are having a total mental health breakdown in South Carolina. I think a lot of it is because of the pandemic. It’s not that I’m not compassionate. I’m just very, very passionate about protecting our girls.”

The subcommittee didn’t take any action on the bill Thursday.