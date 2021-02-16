SC lawmakers to discuss prioritizing teachers in the state’s vaccination rollout plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State lawmakers continue their push to vaccinate teachers sooner.

Right now, educators are in Phase 1b of South Carolina’s coronavirus vaccination plan.

The House Healthcare Subcommittee plans to discuss moving teachers to Phase 1a during a Legislative Oversight Committee meeting on Tuesday.

The committee also plans to talk about vaccines, specifically, how the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is receiving and distributing the vaccines.

That meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Columbia.