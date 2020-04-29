SC lawyers offering free COVID-19 related legal advice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Bar announced on Tuesday the launch of a free COVID-19 legal-assistance hotline.

Those facing “civil legal problems as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic” can leave a message about their situation, and eligible callers “will be matched with SC lawyers who have volunteered to provide free legal help.”

According to the SC Bar, some examples of covered topics include:

Bankruptcy and debt-collection matters;

Employment and unemployment issues;

Child custody, visitation and support issues;

Life, medical and property insurance claims;

Mortgage or foreclosure problems;

Healthcare directives and powers of attorney;

Consumer protection issues such as price-gouging and scams;

Landlord-tenant matters;

Disability discrimination; and

Family and domestic violence concerns.

The SC Bar has also expanded another pro-bono COVID-19 related resource: the SC Free Legal Answers website. The online service “helps qualifying members of the public as they navigate the unforeseen legal matters resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.” Users can post up to five confidential questions, which will be answered by SC attorneys.

To qualify for assistance from Free Legal Answers, residents must be below the 400% federal poverty level; this includes “single individuals who make less than $51,040 yearly, and a family of four making less than $104,080.”

For more information about COVID-19 legal resources, click here.