SC leaders suggest caution but not canceling holiday plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, South Carolina health officials have safety suggestions from COVID-19 but aren’t forcefully suggesting people skip holiday celebrations.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control is suggesting people get tested for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays, to wear masks at all times when not eating and to celebrate outside if possible.
But health officials also say they understand the holiday season is a sacred time. South Carolina is seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases.
The seven-day average of new cases is over 1,400 for the first time since early August.