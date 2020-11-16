SC leaders suggest caution but not canceling holiday plans

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster removes his mask while speaking during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. As of Monday, McMaster says all businesses will be allowed to be open, as long as they adhere to social distancing and capacity limits. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — With Thanksgiving and Christmas on the horizon, South Carolina health officials have safety suggestions from COVID-19 but aren’t forcefully suggesting people skip holiday celebrations.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control is suggesting people get tested for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays, to wear masks at all times when not eating and to celebrate outside if possible.

But health officials also say they understand the holiday season is a sacred time. South Carolina is seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases.

The seven-day average of new cases is over 1,400 for the first time since early August.