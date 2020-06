COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State leaders say they have a plan to spend more than $150 million in HUD grants to ease flooding problems across South Carolina.

Half of that money must be spent within six years of receiving it.

The other half must be spent in the next 12 years.

South Carolina Congressman Tom Rice said the three-phase plan includes $100 million for infrastructure and $35 million for a buyout program.