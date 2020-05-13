Live Now
SC Legislature OKs delaying budget; plans big Sept. return

by: JEFFREY COLLINS,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have passed a resolution allowing state government to keep spending after the fiscal year ends and a proposal giving them a wide range of items they can take up in a special session.  

They then ended te regular session and may not be back before mid-September.

The budget bill passed Tuesday sets aside $175 million in money for emergency COVID-19 spending, including safety for the June 9 primary and contact tracing of new COVID-19 cases.

The General Assembly also passed a bill allowing it to come back to write a new budget to deal with economic problems from the coronavirus, any other COVID-19 matters and any bill passed by either the House or Senate.

