SC Legislature takes days off over security worries, will meet virtually

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WCBD) — The full House and Senate in South Carolina are taking a few days off next week, including Wednesday’s presidential inauguration day when the FBI has warned state governments there could be violence at their capitols.
Leaders in both chambers say there’s little work for the full bodies to do because bills have to pass through committees first.
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard told News 2 the SC House Speaker announced on Thursday legislators would go virtual beginning next week to get bills to each chamber’s floor.
The Senate will again meet in full on Jan. 21. The House plans to come back on Jan. 26.