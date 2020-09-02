SC Lottery Claims Center closes after staff member exposed to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Education Lottery on Wednesday announced that their Claims Center has closed, after an employee was notified of COVID-19 exposure.

According to the SC Lottery, the exposed employee “only worked in the back office of the Claims Center and did not interact with the public.”

Out of an abundance of caution, all employees “will be monitored and will voluntarily quarantine.”

The center will undergo a deep cleaning and disinfection before reopening on Tuesday, September 8.

While the center is closed, “claims for prizes over $500 and up to $100,000 may be submitted by mail,” and claim forms are available online.

Claims can also be submitted in person when the Center reopens. Claims for prizes over $100,000 must be submitted in person.