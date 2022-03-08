COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday revealed a series of new scratch-off tickets featuring iconic cityscapes.

The designs, released for the lottery’s 20th anniversary, “were first sold by the lottery on its opening day of sales on January 7, 2002. The images have been reimagined by artist Cait Maloney.

Images include Charleston’s Rainbow Row along with Columbia’s Gervais Street Bridge, Greenville’s Riverwalk, Aiken’s South Boundary Avenue of Oaks and Myrtle Beach’s Boardwalk.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at most grocery stores and gas stations.