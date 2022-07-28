AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A South Carolina man is accused of recording people at a rental property without their knowledge.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison, Rhett Riviere, 68, of Aiken, was arrested Thursday on two counts of voyeurism.

Arrest warrants state that on or between April and June 2001, Riviere video recorded or filmed a person while they were in the bedroom and bathroom of a rental apartment located in Aiken.

SLED said this was done for the “purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of any person.”

Riviere is booked in the Aiken County Detention Center.