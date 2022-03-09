ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 32-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting and injuring a child.

Deputies in Orangeburg County said a seven-year-old child suffered multiple broken bones, injuries to his heart and brain, and had cigarette burns to his body.

Following an investigation, Chester Saylor, Jr., of North, was arrested and is being charged with inflicting great bodily injury on a child.

This is the second time Saylor has been charged with injuring a child, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

Deputies said that in 2019, Saylor was charged with the same crime. In that case, a two-year-old child was taken to the Augusta Burn Center after the lower half of his body was scalded with bath water while in a tub.

Physicians in that 2019 case also discovered the child had a broken bone that appeared to be healing, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The injuries to these children are sickening, sickening on one hand and heartbreaking on the other,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “These children suffered appalling injuries.”

His bond was denied on Tuesday.

Deputies said Saylor faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, if convicted.