SC man beat child, refused to get them medical care, warrants say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man allegedly beat a child and then refused to get them medical care, according to arrest warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Timothy Gerad Platt was arrested and charged with inflicting great bodily injury upon a child, according to SLED. He was booked into the Marion County Detention Center Tuesday.

Platt is accused of hitting a child in the head, face, chest, abdomen and back, and then refused to get medical care for the child, causing them to suffer for several hours, according to the warrants.

No other information was immediately available.