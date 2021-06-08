SC man charged in death of woman found dead in camper

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Greenville County say a man has been charged with murder in the death of a women who was found dead in a camper after a fatal blow to the head.

News outlets report that 33-year-old Keith Layne Camden of Greenville was arrested Friday and is being held in the death last month of Stephanie Bridgeman.

Investigators believe some sort of object was used to cause a head injury that killed Bridgeman on May 24.

Investigators believe the body was then placed inside a camper where officers found it in Piedmont after receiving a tip.

