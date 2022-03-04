

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A prosecutor says a man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting and paralyzing someone who was trying to break up a fight between people watching a football game.

An Abbeville County jury found 24-year-old Reginald Campbell guilty of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Prosecutors say Campbell was at a restaurant watching Clemson play Ohio State in the college football playoffs in December 2019 when a fight started. Investigators say Campbell blindsided the man trying to break up the fight causing the bystander’s head to hit a brick wall.

Investigators say Campbell then shot the man as he fell on him.