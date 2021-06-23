SC man gets 20 years for voyeurism, exploitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of minors and voyeurism.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson, in a news release Tuesday, said Mark Steven Ehrnschwender, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of voyeurism.

Judge Daniel Dewitt Hall sentenced him to 10 years each on the exploitation charges and three years on each of the voyeurism charges to run concurrently with the 20-years.

He also must register as a sex offender.