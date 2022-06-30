WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man pleaded guilty on Thursday to multiple felony charges for participating in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

George Amos Tenney III (35) of Anderson pleaded guilty to civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Tenney had originally been indicted on those charges, plus assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He was arrested June 29, 2021.

Evidence showed that Tenney was aware of the potential for the rally to turn violent well before traveling to D.C. In a December 28, 2020 Facebook message, he wrote “it’s starting to look like we may siege the capital [sic] building and congress if the electoral votes don’t go right.”

Nevertheless, Tenney traveled to D.C. and made his way to the Capitol with other rioters. He was on the front lines as the mob made their way into the building, according to the Department of Justice.

“Tenney tried to open the Rotunda Doors to allow the rioters inside, and he had contact with multiple federal employees while doing so. He succeeded in opening one of the doors. A police officer who was outside tried to push them closed, and Tenney resisted, pushing against the door to try to keep it open. An employee of the House Sergeant at Arms then ran towards Tenney, pushing him aside in an effort to close the door. Tenney grabbed the employee by the shoulder,” officials said.

Following the altercation with the House Sergeant at Arms employee, Tenney engaged physically with a Capitol Police officer.

“Tenney … continued to stand in the doorway, and locked arms with a Capitol Police officer who was just outside the doors. He and the officer moved inside, towards the Rotunda. Tenney pushed away the officer’s hand. While in the Rotunda, he yelled, “Stand up, Patriots, stand up!” He then returned to the Rotunda Doors, where he assisted rioters entering the building, patting them on the back and helping them move forward. When another Capitol Police officer entered the area, Tenney pushed him to the side.”

Officers were finally able to get the doors closed, and Tenney exited the building through a window.

Tenney will be sentenced on October 20. He could face up to 25 years in prison as well as fines.