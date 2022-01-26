SC man sentenced to over three years in prison for assaulting officers during Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina man who traveled to Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021 and participated in the storming of the United States Capitol building has been sentenced to 44 months in prison.

Nicholas Languerand (26) of Little River was charged with to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. He pled guilty in November.

According to court documents, Languerand threw various items, including a traffic cone and stick-like objects, at U.S. Capitol Polcie and Metropolitan Police who were defending the Lower West Terrace entrance.

In addition to 44 months in prison and a subsequent two-year period of supervised release, Languerand was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution and complete 60 hours of community service.