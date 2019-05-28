SC Mega Millions jackpot reaches $418M, Powerball jackpot up to $325M

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – The South Carolina Mega Millions jackpot has reached $418 million and the Powerball jackpot is up to $325 million, according to the SC Education Lottery.

Mega Millions tickets are two dollars and must be purchased by 10 p.m. Tuesday for the 11 p.m. drawing. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in about 303 million.

Those wishing to play for the Powerball jackpot have until 9:59 p.m. Wednesday to purchase a ticket for two dollars. The drawing will be at 10:59 p.m. Wednesday. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in about 293 million.

The SC Education Lottery reminds people to play responsibly.