SC Military Base Task Force welcomes new Chairman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has named former Vice Chairman Dan Beatty as the new Chairman of the SC Military Base Task Force.

Beatty served in the Army for over 25 years.

Former Chairman, Bill Bethea, announced his retirement in June, though he will “remain part of the Task Force as Chairman Emeritus.”

SC Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary, William F. Grimsley, said “Mr. Bethea worked alongside Dan Beatty on the Task Force, and I am more than confident that Mr. Beatty will make another indelible mark within this incredible organization dedicated to our military communities.”

Governor McMaster agreed, saying that he is “confident that Mr. Beatty’s commitment to service and his experience on the Task Force will serve those relying on its services well.”

Beatty said that he is “deeply humbled to be entrusted to fulfill the role as Chairman of the MBTF.” He continued, saying that he “looks forward to continuing the great work of the Task Force in serving our state’s military, service members, veterans, and their families.”