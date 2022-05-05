COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, and SC Future Makers are partnering with organizations around the state to host a career fair for the state’s military community.

Over 40 employers, including Bausch+Lomb, BMW Manufacturing Co., Electrolux Home Products, Engineered Systems, Lockheed Martin, Milliken & Company, Oshkosh Defense, SC Department of Corrections, Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, Toray CMA, and West Shore Homes, will be at the event. The employers interested in hiring veterans, transitioning military personnel, military spouses, and their family members will be participating in the event.

Over 500 positions are up for grabs in maintenance, IT, law enforcement, financial services, logistics, administrative management, healthcare, construction and more. Most have annual starting salaries of at least $36,000.

The event is taking place virtually via the mobile platform Ping by Tallo and in-person at the USC Upstate University Readiness Center.

Ping by Tallo is a matchmaking system that allows job seekers to input salary expectations, skills, interests, and other job preferences.

