COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Veterans Affairs, SC Department of Commerce, SC Future Makers will hold a career fair for the state’s military community.

The hiring fair will include employers from Roper St. Francis, Volvo, Mark Anthony Brewing, Oshkosh Defense, the South Carolina Port Authority, Walmart Distribution, and more.

Employers are hiring for numerous full-time positions with starting annual salaries of at least $40,000.

Available positions include work in maintenance, IT, law enforcement, finances, logistics, administration, management, nursing, lab tech, health care and more.

The hiring fair will be held both in person at Trident Tech’s Thornley Campus and virtually via the Ping by Tallo mobile platform.

Jobseekers can register here.