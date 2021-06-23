SC Military Community Virtual Career Fair to be held Wednesday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – A virtual career fair will be held Wednesday with employers who are looking to hire veterans.

The virtual event will be from 8 a.m. 8 p.m.

The virtual career fair will feature South Carolina employers who are looking to hire veterans, transitioning military personnel, and military spouses. It will utilize a mobile platform called Ping by Tallo, a matchmaking system for job seekers and employers. This platform will allow those who are transitioning out of the military, veterans, and military spouses looking for employment opportunities

There are over 30 employers registered to attend the career fair. The employers will be hiring for several full-time positions with annual starting salaries of at least $40,000. The positions they are looking to hire for include maintenance, IT, Production, Logistics, Administrative, Nursing, Finance, Chemists, Welding, and more.

To register, candidates can go to the SC Future Makers website here, then sign up and complete their profile.

Finally, attend the event this Wednesday, June 23rd and start viewing their matches and making connections with employers.

The event sponsored by South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance (SCMA), SC Future Makers, The Boeing Company, Comporium Community Partners: Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation, Charleston County SC Economic Development, Charleston Regional Development Alliance, Columbia Chamber, SC Department of Veterans` Affairs, Upstate Warrior Solution, Sumter Economic Development, Richland County Economic Development, Economic Development Partnership, County of Lexington Economic Development, South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW), SC Works, Veterans Bridge Home, SC Future Makers is excited to host the SC Military Community Virtual Career Fair.