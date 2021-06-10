SC Military Department hosting career, resource fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Military Department and Operation Palmetto Employment on June 24 will host a military career and resource fair for service members and the public.

Up to 130 employers and Veteran resources will be at the fair, which is being held at the state fair ground in Columbia.

The fair is intended “to provide an opportunity to the South Carolina National Guard service members who have been on orders in support of COVID-19 to obtain civilian employment with their transition from active-duty, as well as provide the opportunity for other service members and the public to gain employment or advance their career.”

Military members are invited from 9:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

Members of the public are invited from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.