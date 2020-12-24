SC mom drops children from 3rd story window to escape fire

IRMO, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother tossed her 1-year-old and 1-month-old children from their third story apartment to bystanders below to escape an apartment fire in South Carolina.

The Irmo Fire Department said the mother then jumped herself some 20 feet from the window and suffered a severe leg injury.

Fire officials say all three were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

Authorities say the fire around 1 p.m. Wednesday at the River Oaks Apartments damaged about 10 apartments and left about 35 people without a home two days before Christmas.

No other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.