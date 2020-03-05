SC mother speaks out on hardships ‘kinship’ families face

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An estimated 74,000 children are in kinship care in South Carolina.

One upstate mother says it’s not foster care since family or close friends take over raising children who cannot be cared for by their biological parents.

DSS asked Haley Grau to take in a baby living in a family member’s drug-infested house. Along with the baby’s sister.

The children never entered the system and Grau wasn’t licensed with the state.

So, she was not eligible for the monthly stipend given to foster parents. She says others like her step-up, even when they aren’t financially prepared, and take on added expenses.

“You have a lot of grandparents who are on fixed incomes that can’t even afford to feed a teenager,” she said.

A bill requesting more money and resources for kinship families was introduced at the statehouse, however, it is not likely to pass this year.