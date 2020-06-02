SC Motor Fuel User Fee to increase for the fourth consecutive year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Motor Fuel User Fee will increase for the fourth consecutive year.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, the fee helps support road, bridge, and infrastructure construction across the state.

It will increase from $0.22 to $0.24 per gallon beginning July 1.

Officials with SCDOR say the increase is part of the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act (“Act”) passed by the General Assembly in 2017, which raises the fee by $0.02 each July until 2022.

Taxpayers can claim a credit to help offset increases in the Motor Fuel User Fee. The credit equals the lesser of the vehicle maintenance fees paid during the year or what was paid in the increased Motor Fuel User Fees.

SCDOR says early data shows that so far in the 2020 tax season, this credit has been claimed on 65,638 South Carolina returns, with an average credit of $42.41 per return.